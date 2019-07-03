Comparison of Equillium Inc. (EQ) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Both Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 61.94 N/A 0.10 54.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Equillium Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 33.1 and 33.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PLx Pharma Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Equillium Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PLx Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Equillium Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.2% and 24.3%. Insiders held roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05%

For the past year Equillium Inc. has -25.86% weaker performance while PLx Pharma Inc. has 264.05% stronger performance.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.