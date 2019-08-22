Comparison of Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -4319.20 N/A -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Equillium Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

20.5 and 20.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. Its rival Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Equillium Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Equillium Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Mustang Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 50.54% and its consensus price target is $7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Equillium Inc. has -49.75% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.