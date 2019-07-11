Comparison of Equillium Inc. (EQ) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.25 N/A -0.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Equillium Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Equillium Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc. has a Current Ratio of 33.1 and a Quick Ratio of 33.1. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Equillium Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s consensus price target is $3.33, while its potential upside is 192.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Equillium Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 28.2% and 30.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Equillium Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Equillium Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.