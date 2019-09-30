Comparison of Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 4 0.00 4.70M -1.27 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 15.88M -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 122,603,365.07% 0% 0% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 432,391,221.48% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Equillium Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Equillium Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.7% and 74.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Equillium Inc. has -49.75% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Equillium Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.