Comparison of Equillium Inc. (EQ) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Equillium Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Equillium Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28%

Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.1 while its Quick Ratio is 33.1. On the competitive side is, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 23.9 Current Ratio and a 23.9 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Equillium Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.2% and 21%. Insiders owned 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9%

For the past year Equillium Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Equillium Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.