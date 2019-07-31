Comparison of Equifax Inc. (EFX) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

This is a contrast between Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax Inc. 121 4.95 N/A 2.47 48.08 Mastercard Incorporated 242 17.71 N/A 5.92 42.12

Demonstrates Equifax Inc. and Mastercard Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Mastercard Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Equifax Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Equifax Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Equifax Inc. and Mastercard Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.8% Mastercard Incorporated 0.00% 115.4% 26.5%

Volatility & Risk

Equifax Inc. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Mastercard Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Equifax Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mastercard Incorporated are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Mastercard Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Equifax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Equifax Inc. and Mastercard Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Mastercard Incorporated 0 0 15 3.00

$100.4 is Equifax Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -27.82%. Competitively Mastercard Incorporated has an average target price of $271.27, with potential downside of -0.37%. The data provided earlier shows that Mastercard Incorporated appears more favorable than Equifax Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.1% of Equifax Inc. shares and 78.1% of Mastercard Incorporated shares. Equifax Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Mastercard Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equifax Inc. -1.07% -5.9% 9.42% 16.26% 4.61% 27.48% Mastercard Incorporated 1.56% 4.18% 12.97% 21.17% 29.68% 32.07%

For the past year Equifax Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mastercard Incorporated.

Summary

Mastercard Incorporated beats on 11 of the 12 factors Equifax Inc.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various payment products and solutions for cardholders, merchants, financial institutions, and governments; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.