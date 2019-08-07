Comparison of EQT Corporation (EQT) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

We will be comparing the differences between EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 18 0.69 N/A -3.28 0.00 Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.24 N/A -1.96 0.00

Demonstrates EQT Corporation and Noble Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of EQT Corporation and Noble Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6% Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

EQT Corporation has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Noble Energy Inc.’s beta is 1.41 which is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

EQT Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Noble Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. EQT Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Noble Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given EQT Corporation and Noble Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Noble Energy Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

EQT Corporation has a consensus target price of $16.5, and a 32.96% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Noble Energy Inc. is $33.56, which is potential 55.66% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Noble Energy Inc. appears more favorable than EQT Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EQT Corporation and Noble Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 0% respectively. EQT Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7%

For the past year EQT Corporation has -20.01% weaker performance while Noble Energy Inc. has 17.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Noble Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors EQT Corporation.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.