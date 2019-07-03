Comparison of EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

As Oil & Gas Pipelines businesses, EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQM Midstream Partners LP 44 5.91 N/A 2.32 19.36 Western Midstream Partners LP 31 6.42 N/A 1.53 19.95

In table 1 we can see EQM Midstream Partners LP and Western Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Western Midstream Partners LP has lower revenue and earnings than EQM Midstream Partners LP. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. EQM Midstream Partners LP’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Western Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

EQM Midstream Partners LP is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.07 beta. From a competition point of view, Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1.51 beta which is 51.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EQM Midstream Partners LP is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Western Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. EQM Midstream Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

EQM Midstream Partners LP and Western Midstream Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 4 0 2.00 Western Midstream Partners LP 0 3 1 2.25

$48 is EQM Midstream Partners LP’s average price target while its potential upside is 11.21%. Competitively Western Midstream Partners LP has a consensus price target of $37, with potential upside of 20.72%. The information presented earlier suggests that Western Midstream Partners LP looks more robust than EQM Midstream Partners LP as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.1% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 23.1% of Western Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 97.5% of EQM Midstream Partners LP’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Western Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQM Midstream Partners LP 3.96% -2.52% 4.86% -5% -16.51% 3.72% Western Midstream Partners LP 2.25% -12.61% -2.66% 0.4% -15.8% 9.7%

For the past year EQM Midstream Partners LP was less bullish than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners LP beats on 6 of the 10 factors EQM Midstream Partners LP.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.