Comparison of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)

We are comparing Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.67 N/A 0.24 17.80 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.59 N/A 1.74 7.14

Table 1 demonstrates Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy Ltd. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Epsilon Energy Ltd. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is $15.25, which is potential 40.68% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epsilon Energy Ltd. 6.78% -7.15% -3.19% 1.02% -14.57% -2.28% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation -3.95% -7.47% 1.31% 2.65% 18% 10.53%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. has -2.28% weaker performance while Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has 10.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats Epsilon Energy Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.