Comparison of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)

We are comparing Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|4
|3.67
|N/A
|0.24
|17.80
|Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
|12
|2.59
|N/A
|1.74
|7.14
Table 1 demonstrates Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy Ltd. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Epsilon Energy Ltd. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is $15.25, which is potential 40.68% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|6.78%
|-7.15%
|-3.19%
|1.02%
|-14.57%
|-2.28%
|Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
|-3.95%
|-7.47%
|1.31%
|2.65%
|18%
|10.53%
For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. has -2.28% weaker performance while Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has 10.53% stronger performance.
Summary
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats Epsilon Energy Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.