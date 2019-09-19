Comparison of EPR Properties (EPR) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR)

As REIT – Retail businesses, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties 77 9.19 N/A 3.74 19.89 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 20 0.86 N/A 26.44 0.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of EPR Properties and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EPR Properties. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. EPR Properties’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 0.00% 9.6% 4.5% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 166% 20%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for EPR Properties and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 2 1 2.25 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of EPR Properties is $66.25, with potential downside of -13.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.6% of EPR Properties shares and 75.2% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of EPR Properties shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPR Properties -0.98% 0.61% -6.25% 2.9% 12.43% 16.24% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 1.31% 2.88% -7.47% 6.98% 0% 19.94%

For the past year EPR Properties was less bullish than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Brookfield Property REIT Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market segments primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation. It was formerly known as Entertainment Properties Trust. EPR Properties was founded on August 22, 1997 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.