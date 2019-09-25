Comparison of ePlus inc. (PLUS) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Both ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. 81 0.74 N/A 4.66 16.29 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 8.75 N/A -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates ePlus inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ePlus inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ePlus inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. ePlus inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ePlus inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s potential upside is 24.55% and its consensus target price is $61.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ePlus inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 79.9%. ePlus inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year ePlus inc. has weaker performance than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ePlus inc. beats Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.