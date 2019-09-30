Comparison of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12 -0.12 70.52M -1.64 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 4 0.00 22.50M -1.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Epizyme Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 570,088,924.82% -51.8% -43.1% GlycoMimetics Inc. 593,166,719.39% -24.1% -23.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.46 beta indicates that Epizyme Inc. is 146.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 2.38 beta which is 138.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.5. The Current Ratio of rival GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Epizyme Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Epizyme Inc.’s average price target is $21.5, while its potential upside is 114.36%. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s average price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 27.31%. Based on the results shown earlier, Epizyme Inc. is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 1.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend while GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Epizyme Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.