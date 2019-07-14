Comparison of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Both Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12 42.12 N/A -1.64 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 247.02 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Epizyme Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.5. The Current Ratio of rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21 and its Quick Ratio is has 21. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Epizyme Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Epizyme Inc. is $20.17, with potential upside of 47.01%. Competitively Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $40, with potential upside of 66.11%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Epizyme Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.1% and 98.4%. Insiders held 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has 86.04% stronger performance while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Epizyme Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.