Comparison of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

We are comparing Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 47.51 N/A -1.64 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Epizyme Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.5. The Current Ratio of rival Atreca Inc. is 22 and its Quick Ratio is has 22. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Epizyme Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc.’s average price target is $21.5, while its potential upside is 65.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Epizyme Inc. and Atreca Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 67%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Atreca Inc. beats Epizyme Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.