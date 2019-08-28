Comparison of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) and Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Both EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) and Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems Inc. 175 5.09 N/A 4.48 43.26 Wipro Limited 4 0.00 N/A 0.22 18.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EPAM Systems Inc. and Wipro Limited. Wipro Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to EPAM Systems Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. EPAM Systems Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Wipro Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has EPAM Systems Inc. and Wipro Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 14.9% Wipro Limited 0.00% 16.9% 11.2%

Risk & Volatility

EPAM Systems Inc.’s 1.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Wipro Limited is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EPAM Systems Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Wipro Limited has 2.7 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. EPAM Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wipro Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

EPAM Systems Inc. and Wipro Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wipro Limited 1 0 0 1.00

EPAM Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.73% and an $212 average price target. Meanwhile, Wipro Limited’s average price target is $3.75, while its potential upside is 2.18%. The information presented earlier suggests that EPAM Systems Inc. looks more robust than Wipro Limited as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of EPAM Systems Inc. shares and 2.3% of Wipro Limited shares. 2.9% are EPAM Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 79% are Wipro Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPAM Systems Inc. -1.58% 9.67% 8.86% 37.34% 49.89% 67.05% Wipro Limited -2.15% -5.32% -10.11% -1.21% 7.77% 6.3%

For the past year EPAM Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wipro Limited.

Summary

EPAM Systems Inc. beats on 13 of the 12 factors Wipro Limited.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.