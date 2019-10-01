Comparison of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU)

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) are two firms in the Information Technology Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems Inc. 187 1.83 52.89M 4.48 43.26 Virtusa Corporation 37 0.79 28.90M 0.34 130.64

In table 1 we can see EPAM Systems Inc. and Virtusa Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Virtusa Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to EPAM Systems Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. EPAM Systems Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Virtusa Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of EPAM Systems Inc. and Virtusa Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems Inc. 28,254,714.46% 19.3% 14.9% Virtusa Corporation 78,023,758.10% 3.1% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

EPAM Systems Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.4. Virtusa Corporation on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EPAM Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Virtusa Corporation which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. EPAM Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Virtusa Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for EPAM Systems Inc. and Virtusa Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Virtusa Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

EPAM Systems Inc.’s upside potential is 16.83% at a $213 average price target. On the other hand, Virtusa Corporation’s potential upside is 33.26% and its average price target is $48. The information presented earlier suggests that Virtusa Corporation looks more robust than EPAM Systems Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EPAM Systems Inc. and Virtusa Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.4%. Insiders held 2.9% of EPAM Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, Virtusa Corporation has 5.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPAM Systems Inc. -1.58% 9.67% 8.86% 37.34% 49.89% 67.05% Virtusa Corporation -0.58% 0.2% -18.79% -7.46% -13.96% 4.91%

For the past year EPAM Systems Inc. was more bullish than Virtusa Corporation.

Summary

EPAM Systems Inc. beats on 10 of the 14 factors Virtusa Corporation.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.