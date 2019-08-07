Comparison of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) and Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) and Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems Inc. 170 5.23 N/A 4.48 43.26 Innodata Inc. 1 0.52 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights EPAM Systems Inc. and Innodata Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EPAM Systems Inc. and Innodata Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 14.9% Innodata Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.4 shows that EPAM Systems Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Innodata Inc.’s 28.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

EPAM Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Innodata Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. EPAM Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Innodata Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for EPAM Systems Inc. and Innodata Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Innodata Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of EPAM Systems Inc. is $167.33, with potential downside of -6.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of EPAM Systems Inc. shares and 27.1% of Innodata Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of EPAM Systems Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.3% of Innodata Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPAM Systems Inc. -1.58% 9.67% 8.86% 37.34% 49.89% 67.05% Innodata Inc. -10.07% 32.98% 9.65% -12.59% 6.84% -16.67%

For the past year EPAM Systems Inc. has 67.05% stronger performance while Innodata Inc. has -16.67% weaker performance.

Summary

EPAM Systems Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Innodata Inc.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organizationÂ’s ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog ReporterÂ’s Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segmentÂ’s technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and shares content across social, traditional, and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.