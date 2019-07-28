Comparison of EP Energy Corporation (EPE) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EP Energy Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -4.00 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.61 N/A 0.28 15.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows EP Energy Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EP Energy Corporation 0.00% -129.2% -3.2% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EP Energy Corporation. Its rival Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. EP Energy Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for EP Energy Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EP Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.5, while its potential upside is 80.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.6% of EP Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of EP Energy Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EP Energy Corporation -25.78% -36.18% -71.91% -86.75% -93.11% -70.67% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -2.29% -14.77% 20.96% -49.32% -70.69% -0.47%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has weaker performance than EP Energy Corporation

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors EP Energy Corporation.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas; the Wolfcamp Shale located in Permian Basin in West Texas; and the Altamont Field located in the Uinta Basin in Northeastern Utah. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 432.4 million barrels of oil equivalent and had average net daily production of 87,641 barrel of oil equivalent/per day. The company primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to third parties. EP Energy Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.