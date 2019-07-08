Comparison of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Since EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 94 2.92 N/A 5.79 16.29 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.20 N/A -0.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of EOG Resources Inc. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.23 beta means EOG Resources Inc.’s volatility is 23.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has beta of 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EOG Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for EOG Resources Inc. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

EOG Resources Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.61% and an $117.45 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.8% of EOG Resources Inc. shares and 13.9% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of EOG Resources Inc. shares. Competitively, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. 0.35% -7.6% -2.47% -10.57% -20.49% 8.2% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -3.09% -13.51% -23.51% -39.58% -66.19% -15.5%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc. has 8.2% stronger performance while Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has -15.5% weaker performance.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP on 8 of the 8 factors.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.