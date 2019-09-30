Comparison of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 77 1.21 577.83M 5.79 14.82 Cimarex Energy Co. 44 0.78 97.69M 6.62 7.66

In table 1 we can see EOG Resources Inc. and Cimarex Energy Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cimarex Energy Co. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EOG Resources Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. EOG Resources Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Cimarex Energy Co., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 748,484,455.96% 18.2% 10.1% Cimarex Energy Co. 221,519,274.38% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

EOG Resources Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. From a competition point of view, Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1.28 beta which is 28.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EOG Resources Inc. are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Cimarex Energy Co.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. EOG Resources Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cimarex Energy Co.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for EOG Resources Inc. and Cimarex Energy Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Cimarex Energy Co. 0 2 5 2.71

The upside potential is 36.66% for EOG Resources Inc. with consensus price target of $101.43. On the other hand, Cimarex Energy Co.’s potential upside is 34.98% and its consensus price target is $64.71. The information presented earlier suggests that EOG Resources Inc. looks more robust than Cimarex Energy Co. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of EOG Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.8% of Cimarex Energy Co. are owned by institutional investors. EOG Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cimarex Energy Co.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cimarex Energy Co.

Summary

On 14 of the 15 factors EOG Resources Inc. beats Cimarex Energy Co.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.