Comparison of Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem Inc. 3 1.93 N/A 0.06 61.09 Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.33 N/A -1.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enzo Biochem Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enzo Biochem Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 2.1% Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.9% -56.8%

Volatility & Risk

Enzo Biochem Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.32 beta. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.12 beta and it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enzo Biochem Inc. are 5.6 and 5.1. Competitively, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has 7.9 and 7.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enzo Biochem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Enzo Biochem Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzo Biochem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 1,118.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enzo Biochem Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.2% and 45.2%. Insiders owned roughly 7.45% of Enzo Biochem Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.65% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enzo Biochem Inc. -0.76% 9.83% 9.22% 5.11% -9.49% 40.65% Miragen Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -9.91% -27.54% -30.56% -68.99% -33.99%

For the past year Enzo Biochem Inc. has 40.65% stronger performance while Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has -33.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Enzo Biochem Inc. beats Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. This segment operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 29 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing Â‘STATÂ’ or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Life Sciences segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to life sciences, drug development, and clinical research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Therapeutics segment is involved in the research and development of therapeutic drug candidates in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.