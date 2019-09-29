Comparison of Entree Resources Ltd. (EGI) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 106.90M -0.03 0.00 Natural Resource Partners L.P. 27 0.00 9.64M 4.98 5.95

Table 1 highlights Entree Resources Ltd. and Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Entree Resources Ltd. and Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entree Resources Ltd. 47,259,062,776.30% 0% 0% Natural Resource Partners L.P. 35,611,377.91% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Entree Resources Ltd.’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a -0.02 beta which is 102.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.6% of Entree Resources Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.6% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of Entree Resources Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 15.7% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03% Natural Resource Partners L.P. -11.35% -18.45% -27.35% -20.75% -3.94% -20.87%

For the past year Natural Resource Partners L.P. has weaker performance than Entree Resources Ltd.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.