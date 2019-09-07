Comparison of Entree Resources Ltd. (EGI) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)

Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 16 1.08 N/A 1.93 8.31

Profitability

Table 2 has Entree Resources Ltd. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2%

Risk & Volatility

Entree Resources Ltd. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.67 beta. CONSOL Coal Resources LP has a 0.96 beta and it is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Entree Resources Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 33.8 and 33.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CONSOL Coal Resources LP are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Entree Resources Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entree Resources Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of CONSOL Coal Resources LP is $16, which is potential 22.61% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Entree Resources Ltd. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.6% and 39.4%. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Entree Resources Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 32.8% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25%

On 8 of the 9 factors CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats Entree Resources Ltd.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.