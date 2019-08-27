Comparison of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

This is a contrast between Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.73 N/A 2.06 14.62 Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.23 N/A -1.96 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9% Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3%

A beta of 0.86 shows that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Noble Energy Inc. has a 1.41 beta and it is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

0.8 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Its rival Noble Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Noble Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75 Noble Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 23.31% and an $34.75 consensus price target. On the other hand, Noble Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 39.19% and its consensus price target is $30.4. The information presented earlier suggests that Noble Energy Inc. looks more robust than Enterprise Products Partners L.P. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Noble Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 0% respectively. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45% Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7%

For the past year Enterprise Products Partners L.P. was more bullish than Noble Energy Inc.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Noble Energy Inc.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.