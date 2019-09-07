Comparison of Entergy Corporation (ETR) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Since Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy Corporation 100 2.04 N/A 5.22 20.25 Spark Energy Inc. 10 0.37 N/A 0.30 36.11

Table 1 highlights Entergy Corporation and Spark Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Spark Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Entergy Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Entergy Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2% Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Entergy Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.33 beta. In other hand, Spark Energy Inc. has beta of -0.4 which is 140.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Entergy Corporation are 0.7 and 0.5. Competitively, Spark Energy Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spark Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entergy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Entergy Corporation and Spark Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Spark Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Entergy Corporation has a -0.04% downside potential and an average target price of $113.5. Spark Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus target price and a 5.93% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Spark Energy Inc. appears more favorable than Entergy Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.6% of Entergy Corporation shares and 78.9% of Spark Energy Inc. shares. 0.3% are Entergy Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Spark Energy Inc. has 20.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entergy Corporation 0.92% 3.55% 10.15% 21.25% 31.58% 22.71% Spark Energy Inc. -0.64% -2.58% 17.51% 33.74% 18.27% 47.24%

For the past year Entergy Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Entergy Corporation beats Spark Energy Inc.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated in 90 utility service territories across 18 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 774,000 residential customer equivalents. Spark Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.