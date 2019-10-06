Comparison of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

Both Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 3.49M 1.16 1.69

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 196,774,921.06% 70.3% 68.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 51.1 and 51.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. was less bullish than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.