Comparison of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 75.41 N/A -1.01 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Entera Bio Ltd. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Entera Bio Ltd. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7. The Current Ratio of rival Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Entera Bio Ltd. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $21.83, with potential upside of 186.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares and 69.1% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Entera Bio Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 46.55%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has stronger performance than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.