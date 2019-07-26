Comparison of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 90.53 N/A -1.01 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 19.67 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Entera Bio Ltd. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Entera Bio Ltd. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Entera Bio Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Entera Bio Ltd. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.7% and 5.7% respectively. About 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.