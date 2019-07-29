Comparison of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)

As Biotechnology companies, Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 90.53 N/A -1.01 0.00 Flex Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Entera Bio Ltd. and Flex Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Entera Bio Ltd. and Flex Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Flex Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.8. Flex Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Entera Bio Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Entera Bio Ltd. and Flex Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.7% and 13.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Flex Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats Flex Pharma Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.