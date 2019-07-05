Comparison of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

We are comparing Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 73.11 N/A -1.01 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 117.19 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Entera Bio Ltd. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. was more bullish than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.