Comparison of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Both Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 67.07 N/A -0.90 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Demonstrates Entera Bio Ltd. and AVROBIO Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc. has 11.4 and 11.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Entera Bio Ltd. and AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 67.7% respectively. Entera Bio Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 46.55%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.