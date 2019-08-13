Comparison of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 55.69 N/A -0.90 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.11 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Entera Bio Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Entera Bio Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 0.72% respectively. About 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. was less bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.