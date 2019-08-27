Comparison of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

As Biotechnology companies, Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 58.04 N/A -0.90 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Entera Bio Ltd. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Entera Bio Ltd. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Entera Bio Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 17.6%. Insiders owned roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.