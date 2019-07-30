Comparison of EnSync Inc. (ESNC) and OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Both EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A 0.00 0.00 OSI Systems Inc. 96 1.76 N/A 2.08 50.05

In table 1 we can see EnSync Inc. and OSI Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OSI Systems Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders Competitively, owned 6.3% of OSI Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnSync Inc. -35.05% -16% -96.68% -97.22% -98.17% -96.52% OSI Systems Inc. 1.67% 17.89% 18.5% 39.69% 52.08% 42.02%

For the past year EnSync Inc. has -96.52% weaker performance while OSI Systems Inc. has 42.02% stronger performance.

Summary

OSI Systems Inc. beats EnSync Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, licenses, and sells energy management systems solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include Matrix energy Management System, an energy control system for commercial, industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; Agile Hybrid Storage System, an energy storage system that delivers power and energy for behind the meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings; and Ensync utility scale energy storage system to enhance power quality and smooth output from intermittent generating assets. It also provides energy storage products comprising ZnBr flow, lithium ion, and aqueous batteries; and develops and commercializes energy management systems for off-grid applications, as well as applications and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. Its Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs and Statcorp Medical names for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The companyÂ’s Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment offers optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics name for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. This segment also provides electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and skin care applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Briton EMS, Union Four, and Altaflex names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, it offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.