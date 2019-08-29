Comparison of Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP) and Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) and Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Insurance Brokers industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enstar Group Limited
|26
|1.87
|N/A
|11.18
|2.37
|Brown & Brown Inc.
|32
|4.58
|N/A
|1.39
|25.92
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enstar Group Limited and Brown & Brown Inc. Brown & Brown Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Enstar Group Limited. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Enstar Group Limited’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 has Enstar Group Limited and Brown & Brown Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enstar Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brown & Brown Inc.
|0.00%
|11.3%
|5.4%
Analyst Recommendations
Enstar Group Limited and Brown & Brown Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enstar Group Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Brown & Brown Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Brown & Brown Inc.’s average price target is $33.5, while its potential downside is -7.59%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 50.37% of Enstar Group Limited shares and 72.6% of Brown & Brown Inc. shares. Enstar Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.38%. Comparatively, 1.7% are Brown & Brown Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enstar Group Limited
|-0.67%
|2.48%
|2.04%
|5.66%
|3.07%
|13.21%
|Brown & Brown Inc.
|-0.61%
|5.61%
|14.68%
|34.27%
|22.17%
|30.37%
For the past year Enstar Group Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Brown & Brown Inc.
Summary
On 10 of the 11 factors Brown & Brown Inc. beats Enstar Group Limited.
