Comparison of Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP) and Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) and Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Insurance Brokers industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 26 1.87 N/A 11.18 2.37 Brown & Brown Inc. 32 4.58 N/A 1.39 25.92

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enstar Group Limited and Brown & Brown Inc. Brown & Brown Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Enstar Group Limited. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Enstar Group Limited’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enstar Group Limited and Brown & Brown Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Brown & Brown Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 5.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Enstar Group Limited and Brown & Brown Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Brown & Brown Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Brown & Brown Inc.’s average price target is $33.5, while its potential downside is -7.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.37% of Enstar Group Limited shares and 72.6% of Brown & Brown Inc. shares. Enstar Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.38%. Comparatively, 1.7% are Brown & Brown Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited -0.67% 2.48% 2.04% 5.66% 3.07% 13.21% Brown & Brown Inc. -0.61% 5.61% 14.68% 34.27% 22.17% 30.37%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Brown & Brown Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Brown & Brown Inc. beats Enstar Group Limited.