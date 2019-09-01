Comparison of Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 174 1.88 N/A 10.94 16.19 Selective Insurance Group Inc. 72 1.74 N/A 3.70 20.31

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enstar Group Limited and Selective Insurance Group Inc. Selective Insurance Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Enstar Group Limited. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Enstar Group Limited is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5% Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Enstar Group Limited’s 0.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Selective Insurance Group Inc. has a 0.85 beta which is 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enstar Group Limited and Selective Insurance Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.8% and 80.4% respectively. 0.8% are Enstar Group Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72% Selective Insurance Group Inc. -0.16% -0.66% 5.81% 25.48% 27.57% 23.4%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Selective Insurance Group Inc.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.