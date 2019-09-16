Comparison of Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Both Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 174 2.06 N/A 10.94 16.19 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 84 8.59 N/A 2.08 43.18

Table 1 highlights Enstar Group Limited and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Enstar Group Limited. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Enstar Group Limited’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enstar Group Limited and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.8% and 83.9%. Enstar Group Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. -0.64% -3.38% 21.58% 54.93% 53.61% 61.74%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited has weaker performance than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats Enstar Group Limited.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.