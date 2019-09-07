Comparison of Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Both Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 174 1.93 N/A 10.94 16.19 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 15 0.86 N/A 0.70 19.09

In table 1 we can see Enstar Group Limited and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Enstar Group Limited. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Enstar Group Limited’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enstar Group Limited and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.72 beta means Enstar Group Limited’s volatility is 28.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.8% of Enstar Group Limited shares and 69% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Enstar Group Limited’s shares. Competitively, 3.6% are Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. -3.24% -14.07% -0.96% -7.82% -21.72% -8.7%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited had bullish trend while Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enstar Group Limited beats Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents; and commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of approximately 400 independent agents. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.