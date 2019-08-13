Comparison of Enservco Corporation (ENSV) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

We are comparing Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A 0.37 N/A -0.04 0.00 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enservco Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.2% of Enservco Corporation shares and 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares. Enservco Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48% Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94%

For the past year Enservco Corporation was more bullish than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

Enservco Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.