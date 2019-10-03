Comparison of Enservco Corporation (ENSV) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Both Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A 0.00 30.08M -0.04 0.00 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 13 0.00 13.55M 0.64 18.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Enservco Corporation and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enservco Corporation and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 11,865,877,712.03% -52.1% -8.3% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 107,030,015.80% 8% 5.2%

Volatility and Risk

Enservco Corporation is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Competitively, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enservco Corporation is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enservco Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Enservco Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Enservco Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81%

For the past year Enservco Corporation had bullish trend while Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats Enservco Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.