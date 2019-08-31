Comparison of Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) and Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration businesses, Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) and Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ensco Rowan plc 12 0.00 N/A -6.34 0.00 Camber Energy Inc. 6 6.77 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ensco Rowan plc and Camber Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ensco Rowan plc and Camber Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensco Rowan plc 0.00% -8.4% -4.9% Camber Energy Inc. 0.00% -364.5% 108.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.23 shows that Ensco Rowan plc is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Camber Energy Inc.’s 36.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Liquidity

Ensco Rowan plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Camber Energy Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Camber Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ensco Rowan plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ensco Rowan plc and Camber Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensco Rowan plc 1 4 3 2.38 Camber Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ensco Rowan plc’s upside potential is 9.31% at a $9.04 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ensco Rowan plc and Camber Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.4% and 0.4% respectively. Ensco Rowan plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.68% of Camber Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ensco Rowan plc 2.73% -3.05% -40.8% -54.46% -70.8% -41.92% Camber Energy Inc. -47.74% -81.57% -91.25% -93.99% -99.61% -97.61%

For the past year Ensco Rowan plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Camber Energy Inc.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement. As of March 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 5.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, such as 1.6 million barrels of crude oil reserves and 4.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.