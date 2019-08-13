Comparison of Enova International Inc. (ENVA) and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enova International Inc. 24 0.81 N/A 1.91 14.10 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 10.22 N/A 0.48 13.22

In table 1 we can see Enova International Inc. and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Enova International Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Enova International Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova International Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 5.3% Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 7.8%

Volatility & Risk

Enova International Inc. is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.35 beta. Competitively, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s 74.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enova International Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Its competitor Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s Current Ratio is 109.2 and its Quick Ratio is 109.2. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enova International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Enova International Inc. and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enova International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 22.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enova International Inc. and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 16.2% respectively. Insiders owned 3.6% of Enova International Inc. shares. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has 27.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enova International Inc. 19.2% 16.41% 3.49% 14.24% -13.76% 38.49% Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74%

For the past year Enova International Inc. was more bullish than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.

Summary

Enova International Inc. beats Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.