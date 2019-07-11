Comparison of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 60 59.12 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has beta of 2.14 which is 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

On the other hand, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 26.84% and its average target price is $74.43.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.