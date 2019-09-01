Comparison of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 128 19.64 N/A -5.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Risk and Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s current beta is 1.83 and it happens to be 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is 11.1. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 11 3.00

Competitively Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $196.5, with potential upside of 117.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.