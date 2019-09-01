Comparison of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Volatility & Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 2.24 beta is the reason why it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 17.3% respectively. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 4 of the 6 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.