Comparison of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 29 0.00 3.16M -12.84 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 10 0.00 17.37M -2.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 10,874,053.68% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 180,000,000.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 65%. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.95%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.