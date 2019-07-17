Comparison of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.46 N/A -0.61 0.00

Demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and ChromaDex Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2%

Risk & Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and ChromaDex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.8% and 17.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86% ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.