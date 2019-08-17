Comparison of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has an average target price of $78.17, with potential upside of 99.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 80.7%. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.95%. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.