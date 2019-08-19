Comparison of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 19.69 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and BeiGene Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.83 beta means Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s volatility is 83.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. BeiGene Ltd.’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. BeiGene Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and BeiGene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

BeiGene Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $205.5 average target price and a 42.95% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.