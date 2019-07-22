Comparison of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus price target and a 54.32% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.8% and 53.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.