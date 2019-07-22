Comparison of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.93
|0.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.77
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-59.6%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.1%
|-60.8%
Liquidity
9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus price target and a 54.32% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.8% and 53.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|1.16%
|14%
|23.04%
|-1.04%
|-43.4%
|82.86%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.44%
|-0.47%
|34.54%
|27.47%
|-23.33%
|43.52%
For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.
